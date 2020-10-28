Anderson Silva claims that UFC doesn't feel like a family anymore

This weekend will mark the final fight of Anderson Silva's legendary career, and in the lead-up to it, The Spider sat down for an interview with MMA Junkie. During the conversation, Silva claimed that the UFC doesn't feel like a family anymore, especially after the Fertittas sold the company.

Anderson Silva, who has been fighting in the UFC since 2006, noted that the promotion changed for him after Lorenzo left the company, but The Spider still has a lot of friends in the company.

“I think the UFC changed for me when Lorenzo came out. Lorenzo tried to put inside the UFC the big family, and right now it’s completely different, but I continue to fight inside the UFC because I have a lot of friends, and I feel the same family. But, yeah, of course it’s changed a lot when Lorenzo is not inside.”- said Anderson Silva.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion, who at the age of 45 remains keen on fighting, claimed that the relationship Endeavor has with their fighters is not as personal as the Fertitta brothers had. Anderson Silva added that while he loves Dana White, he believes Lorenzo and his brother tried to make the UFC fighters part of this big family.

“I think Lorenzo and the Fertitta brothers, who (were) the owners of the UFC, the relationship with fighters was more close, especially for me. I love Dana (White), but Lorenzo and his brother (were) very close to the fighters and tried to make the UFC fighters part of the UFC family.”- Anderson Silva added.

Anderson Silva to compete in the final fight of his career this weekend

Despite his love for the fight game, Anderson Silva has made it clear that this weekend will be the final fight of his historic career. The former UFC Middleweight Champion will square-off against Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 12.

Silva's retirement comes within a week after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shocking retirement from the sport.