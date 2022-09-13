"The kid's doing an amazing job" - Anderson Silva explains why fans should respect Jake Paul and brother Logan Paul

Anderson Silva lauded Jake Paul after their recently concluded press conference by claiming that him and his brother Logan Paul are doing an amazing job. Silva credited the Logan brothers as pioneers in the post-COVID demands of sports and entertainment.

Jake Paul will face his childhood hero Anderson Silva when he makes his return to the boxing ring on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Pre-fight promotions kicked-off in style in Los Angeles as the pair squared up for the first time.

The Paul brothers are widely regarded as trailblazers in the world of celebrity boxing and exhibition bouts. Speaking about his opponent to ESPN MMA, Anderson Silva claimed that the YouTuber-turned-pugilist changed the game alongside his brother Logan:

''I think the world has changed a lot you know. Everything is new. COVID changed everything you know, everything is new now. Jake and his brother are doing an amazing job with the new things. And I'm so happy to continue to do something special.''

Anderson Silva is a pre-eminent figure in the MMA community and is highly regarded as one of the greatest in the sport. He holds an unprecedented UFC record for the longest title reign in the promotion's history at 2,457 days.

Anderson Silva, Jake Paul and Logan Paul recreate the iconic image from their first meeting 13 years

Anderson Silva's next boxing assignment is booked against popular YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

'The Problem Chid' has claimed several times that he looked up to the Brazilian as a child. He posted a picture of himself alongside his older brother Logan Paul when they were kids with the former UFC middleweight champion:

''How it started vs. How it’s going… Fun fact Anderson was the only celebrity I ever met before moving to L.A.. He was randomly in Ohio at a local MMA fight and I flirted with the ring card girl who brought us on stage to meet him… Life is trippy.''

Logan Paul posted an image of them recreating the image with Silva after the first press conference, clearly mezmerized by the moment:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird 13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird https://t.co/oAwB9jHBV0

