Anderson Silva movie: Here's the trailer and release date for the feature film being developed around the life of the UFC legend

UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is set to make a return to the spotlight with the release of a biography series about his career on November 16.

Silva's impact on the UFC is truly iconic, defined by his record-setting 2,457-day reign as the middleweight champion, commencing in 2006. During this remarkable stretch, he achieved an unprecedented 16 consecutive victories, a feat unrivaled in UFC history. The Brazilian's illustrious career reached its pinnacle as he was honored with an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in July.

Streaming platform Paramount Plus recently released the final trailer for their upcoming series centered around Anderson Silva. Titled 'Anderson Spider Silva,' this five-episode series, which commenced filming last year, is a comprehensive exploration of the life and journey of the UFC's enduring middleweight champion.

In the trailer, the former UFC middleweight champion's youthful years are portrayed, with Bruno Vinicius taking on the role of the young Silva. During a dramatic exchange, he is seen conversing with his uncle Benedito, a character brought to life by the acclaimed Brazilian singer Seu Jorge.

The trailer sheds light on Silva's challenging upbringing. Born in São Paulo but raised by his uncles in Curitiba, 'The Spider' had to learn to fight from a young age as a means of survival. Early on, he delved into disciplines like Tae Kwon-Do, jiu-jitsu, and Muay Thai, ultimately achieving black belts in all these martial arts.

As he transitioned into adulthood, Anderson Silva entered the realm of professional wrestling, securing his first world title in Japan. Over the years, he went on to become the most successful champion in MMA history.

Anderson Silva's biography series trailer: How fans are responding?

Fans swiftly responded with a variety of reactions to the final trailer of the Paramount Plus series centered around Anderson Silva's career.

"We will be watching"

"@ChaelSonnen you’re the final boss in this one"

"did the actor have to take the same steroids as Anderson?"

"If it’s a true story it will have a long, unwatchable ending."

"I wonder how they'll handle Wiedman knocking him out cold. That could be the difference between a waste of time movie and a very good one"

"Will it show Jake Paul knocking him out?"

"Spot on casting, that man looks like a 1:1 replica. Hopefully the rest pf the movie is good"

