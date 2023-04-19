Anderson Silva names potential opponent for his last MMA fight

Anderson Silva is one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. The Brazilian striking specialist is widely regarded as the very best middleweight ever seen in the sport. Unfortunately, his time in the UFC came to an end in late 2020 after he suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to Uriah Hall.

'The Spider' was subsequently released by the promotion and despite never announcing his official retirement, the former titleholder has only taken part in boxing bouts. However, he recently spoke to Fight Hub TV about his desire for a final MMA bout.

When asked if he had a particular opponent in mind, 'The Spider' named longtime MMA veteran Hayato Sakurai as a potential foe.

"No, no. I'm just waiting, you know? Maybe Hayato Sakurai, because Hayato Sakurai fought with me in Shooto, you know? And I think this is a good fight for us. We'll see."

The two men are more than familiar with one another. The legendary 185'er faced the Japanese MMA pioneer more than 20 years ago in 2001. At the time, Silva had a record of six wins and just one loss. Meanwhile, Sakurai was an undefeated phenom with 18 wins and two draws.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Aug26.2001



Anderson Silva wins the first title of his professional career,



when he defeats Hayato Sakurai for the Shooto Championship Aug26.2001Anderson Silva wins the first title of his professional career,when he defeats Hayato Sakurai for the Shooto Championship https://t.co/wxvN0FZyRd

In a stunning upset, 'The Spider' defeated the previously unbeaten Shooto middleweight champion at Shooto 7.

Anderson Silva's most recent fight

Anderson Silva hasn't taken part in an MMA fight since a crushing loss to Uriah Hall booted him from the UFC with a three-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, he embarked on a journey into the world of boxing. He most recently faced YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a match that some thought 'The Problem Child' wouldn't take.

UFC president Dana White once challenged him to accept a boxing match with 'The Spider'. The pair engaged in a back-and-forth affair, with Jake Paul emerging victorious after eight rounds. Prior to his clash with 'The Problem Child', the former UFC middleweight champion was on a two-fight run.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport JAKE PAUL BEATS ANDERSON SILVA VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION JAKE PAUL BEATS ANDERSON SILVA VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION 😱😱😱 https://t.co/peWottjh8G

He had previously KO'd former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz within a minute. Prior to that, he defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. via split decision.

Before that, Anderson Silva had long expressed his desire to box during his UFC run. He even campaigned for a match against Roy Jones Jr., which Dana White was adamantly against.

