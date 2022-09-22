Dana has never fought MMA in his life - Anderson Silva opens up on problem with 'businessman' Dana White and UFC fighter pay

Anderson Silva has opened up about his only issue with Dana White.

Silva joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. 'The Spider' was giving props to Paul for setting an example for other fighters about the business side of fighting and made comparisons to dealing with the UFC by saying:

"It's not a problem, it's a business. Anderson Silva is a company going inside the UFC to sign a contract and the two companies make business together. My problem with Dana [White] is only about [talking about] fight because Dana has never fight MMA in his life... I think Dana is a good person... He's a good person, but he's a businessman."

Silva also mentioned how fighters are just a number to the UFC, so they need to start viewing themselves as a business. 'The Spider' brought up White not fighting MMA after discussing the dangers of fighting, and the scary reality of being locked into a contract.

The Brazilian MMA legend doesn't seem to dislike White. Silva's comments are likely just coming from experience, and he wants to warn younger fighters to focus on the business side of the fight before it's too late.

Anderson Silva thinks people need to respect Jake and Logan Paul

There has been criticism of Paul being unworthy of fighting someone like Silva. Yet, 'The Spider' isn't underestimating 'The Problem Child,' and he has respect for educating fighters about not being controlled by contracts.

During the same interview with Helwani, Silva had this to say:

"Jake don't have much experience, but a fight is a fight. Everybody needs to respect these kids because these kids are doing something very special... Everything is possible, and the kids show that for the world."

Silva is enjoying his freedom now that he can fight wherever he wants. 'The Spider' also talked about competing in the jiu-jitsu GI after boxing Paul. At 45 years old, the former UFC middleweight champion continues to revolutionize combat sports.

