Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Anderson Silva puts out a heartfelt statement after final UFC fight

Anderson Silva kicks Uriah Hall
Anderson Silva kicks Uriah Hall
Soumalya Moitra MMA
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 02 Nov 2020, 16:34 IST
News
Advertisement

Anderson Silva took to Instagram to send out a heartfelt message to his fanbase after the loss at the hands of Uriah Hall, this past weekend. The 36-year-old knocked out the Brazilian phenom in the 4th Round of the UFC Vegas 12 main event. 

The fight was Silva's last ever UFC bout.

Here's his statement on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

Bom dia meu povo, hoje é um dia bem diferente por um simples motivo, ME DESPEDIR DE UMA VIDA INTEIRA DEDICADA AO MEU ESPORTE; ontem foi tão especial quanto, subi lá para fazer o que amo, eu não imaginava que iria ficar tão feliz como eu estou, mesmo perdendo, estou com um sentimento de paz, do fundo do meu coração quero agradecer todos vocês, meu time minha família, meus amigos e todos que viram a luta; saibam que sempre foi uma grande honra lutar todos esses anos com a torcida de vocês!!! Quero agradecer a DEUS por ter me concedido o dom da luta!!! Obrigado meu povo por toda compreensão, por todo apoio de vocês e pelos incríveis momentos que juntos vivemos neste esporte!!! GRATIDÃO ETERNA A TODOS🙏🏾❤️ Espero ter deixado na memória e no coração de cada um de vocês um pouco de quem eu sou, que vocês possam superar dificuldades, cada segundo de incertezas e para superar obstáculos em suas vidas!!! Nunca pensem em desistir, por mais que as coisas se tornem difíceis em algum momento; saiba que “vai passar”; deixo todo meu amor, todo todo o meu respeito para vocês!!! FORÇA e HONRA sempre e que DEUS abençoe todos vocês!!!! Gratidão a todos vocês ❤️😔❤️🙏🏾😘😍DEUS abençoe 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading! I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together! _ I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!" Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that I leave all my love, all my respect for you!"! "Force and time always and God bless you all!" Thank you all, bless you, and bless you 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Anderson "The Spider" Silva (@spiderandersonsilva) on

"Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading. I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together!
"I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives! Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that I leave all my love, all my respect for you! Force and time always and God bless you all! Thank you all, bless you, and bless you," it read. 

Anderson Silva effectively announces retirement in a statement

Anderson Silva, now 45-years-old, will go down as one of the best fighters in the history of the sport. In his prime - from 2006 to 2012 - he was easily one of the most entertaining and dangerous strikers to have competed in the sport. 

Anderson Silva of Brazil and Uriah Hall of Jamaica trade punches in a middleweight bout
Anderson Silva of Brazil and Uriah Hall of Jamaica trade punches in a middleweight bout

Although the main event against Hall was competitive till he was TKO'd in the fourth, the fight ending sequence undoubtedly betrayed his age and diminishing reflexes.

Advertisement

At the time, Silva was unsure if he would retire from the sport completely when asked in the post-fight press conference. However, the statement he put out seems to suggest that this may have been it for the Spider.

Some fighters find it difficult to retire from the sport they have dedicated themselves to and Anderson Silva seems to be one of them.

However, at 45-years-old, as Dana White said, it was time for the legend to hang up his gloves. 

Published 02 Nov 2020, 16:34 IST
UFC Anderson Silva Uriah Hall UFC Middleweight UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी