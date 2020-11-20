Anderson Silva has reportedly parted company with the UFC

Anderson Silva had said before his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 that it would be his last in the UFC. Since 'The Spider' still had one fight left on his UFC contract, fans were speculating about whether he would change his mind.

"I love you. I'm so sorry."



"I love you too buddy."



Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva share a moment after the fight 🥺#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/KQMv1NKQFq — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 1, 2020

However, it turns out, he is sticking to his word.

Anderson Silva has parted ways with the UFC after 14 long years in the company, as per reports by MMA Fighting.

Dana White: Anderson Silva is retired

Shortly after the news broke out, UFC President Dana White said in an exclusive interview with TMZ that Anderson Silva was still under UFC contract. However, Silva was "retired" now, which effectively means he will not be taking part in any future fight for the UFC.

After Silva lost the bout to Uriah Hall via knockout, White said in a post-fight interview that he regretted letting Silva fight in the event.

"I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight. Out of respect to him, he’s a legend of the sport and he’s a legend of this company I did something that I disagreed with. I knew I was right and tonight proved I was right and Anderson Silva should never fight again."

In White's defense, Silva has won only one fight in UFC since 2013. Before that drought, he was on a 16-fight winning streak with victories over the likes of Dan Henderson, Damien Maia, Chael Sonnen, and Forrest Griffin. The losing streak doesn't affect Silva's legacy as one of the greatest to ever fight in the company.

After his loss to Uriah Hall, the former middleweight champion, who held the title for the longest time in UFC history, released a statement saying goodbye to the sport of MMA and his fans.

The heartfelt message was in both English and Portuguese, the Brazilian's native tongue, but the English version left a few things out. (Via MMA Fighting)

"Good morning, my people. Today is a different day for a simple reason, say goodbye to an entire life dedicated to my sport. Yesterday was so special, I went there to do what I love. I didn’t imagine I would be as happy as I am now. Even in defeat, I’m feeling at peace.

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, my team, my family, my friends, and everyone who watched the fight, know that it was always a great honor to fight all these years with your support.

"I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all of your understanding, for all of your support and for all of your amazing moments that we lived in this sport together!

"I hope that I left it in the memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty, and to overcome obstacles in your lives!

"Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that I leave all my love, all my respect for you!

"Strength and honor always and God bless you all!"