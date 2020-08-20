Future UFC hall of fame Anderson Silva plans to bid farewell to the octagon soon. Anderson Silva's next fight in the UFC will most likely be his last as the veteran fighter has decided to hang his gloves after one last dance.

According to UFC president Dana White, Anderson Silva will be seen competing inside the Octagon for the last time on October 31, following which, the former UFC middleweight champion will retire from MMA.

“We’re working on a fight for him coming up soon here,” White said following the latest installment of the Contender Series. “He will fight again. I met with his managers the other day, this will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire.”

However, White said that Anderson Silva won't be persuaded by the promotion in any manner to call it a day and the decision will be completely Silva's own, should he choose to retire following his upcoming fight in October.

“That’s not our business,” White said about Silva’s potential retirement. “That’s up to him. Let him do this the way he wants to do it. We’re talking about putting him in a very competitive fight that should be fun. The fight’s not done yet.”

While the fight hasn't been finalized yet, Dana did reveal that the UFC is in talks with Urijah Hall for a matchup against Anderson Silva which will headline the promotion's October 31st card.

Anderson Silva holds the record for being the longest reigning middleweight champion in UFC and boasts of a resume second to none. Silva started off by fighting under local promotions in his native Brazil and then moved to Japan and fought on several PRIDE Fighting Championships cards before finally debuting in the UFC in 2006. Inside the Octagon, Anderson Silva remained unbeaten for the first six years and almost single handedly cleaned out the whole middleweight division.