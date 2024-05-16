Anderson Silva's "Grand Finale" teased for June 15, but it may not be in MMA

Anderson Silva has teased what could be his final encounter. However, Silva's final combat outing may not be in MMA.

Silva appeared in a multi-million dollar ad campaign for Brazilian TV alongside Jean Claude Van Damme, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, world Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Kyra Gracie, Olympic judoka Rafaela Silva, boxing champion Bia Ferreira, and Olympic bronze medalist Flavio Canto.

The advertising campaign was for Spaten, one of the 30 beers that Anheuser Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, produces in Brazil. It's the first time a major Brazilian beer business has connected its brand to MMA and other combat sports. This advertisement is called 'Not all strength is brute', with the commercial shot in the Czech Republic.

A brief promo for Spaten Fight Night, a combat sports event that is part of the Spaten Beer Marketing Campaign announcing Silva's last fight on June 15. The promo was shown on a 3D billboard in Shinjuku, Japan, on Wednesday. It stated:

''Spider's Grand Finale, June 15, Spaten''

Check out the announcement below:

Silva is likely to compete under boxing rules against an opponent who has yet to be announced. The event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil.

The MMA legend held the UFC middleweight championship for a record-breaking 2,457 days. With 16 wins in a row, this incredible run started in 2006 and was unheard of in the UFC. In July 2023, Silva was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, cementing his legendary career.

In his last octagon appearance, Silva squared off against Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12. He lost the fight via TKO in the fourth round. He was released from the promotion on Nov. 19, 2020.

Anderson Silva's combat career post UFC

Following Anderson Silva's exit from the promotion in 2020, he ventured back into the world of professional boxing. He squared off against Julio César Chávez Jr. in June 2021, winning the fight by split decision.

Silva's boxing career continued with a knockout win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian would subsequently compete in a boxing match in October 2022 against YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

In May 2022, Silva also took part in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi against experienced Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Bruno Machado. The bout ended in a draw.

Before his success in the UFC, Silva was the Shooto middleweight champion in 2001 and demonstrated his exceptional abilities under the renowned PRIDE banner.