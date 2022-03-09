×
Anderson Silva's great, but GSP built the sport - Kevin Lee explains why Georges St-Pierre is his MMA GOAT

Kevin Lee (left), Anderson Silva (middle) and Georges St-Pierre (right)
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 09:08 PM IST
Kevin Lee has picked Georges St-Pierre as the greatest fighter to have ever graced the sport of MMA.

'The Motown Phenom' was recently asked about his pick for the MMA GOAT during an interview with his new promotion, Eagle FC. The name on his lips was St-Pierre.

Lee also mentioned Anderson Silva's name but argued that 'Rush' had a bigger impact on people in the sport.

"I feel like he [St-Pierre] really built the sport into what it is now. He really built everybody that you see now and I think he was the catalyst for all that happening. Anderson Silva's great. He's right there neck-and-neck, but I think as far as the greatest, the one that had the most impact on people, it's Georges St-Pierre."

Catch Lee's comments in the video below:

🐐 @MoTownPhenom explains why @GeorgesStPierre is the MMA GOAT #EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | March 11 at 6P ET on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at EagleFC.com https://t.co/cniRZaG9JI

Lee is set to face fellow former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez on his debut with Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion. Lee and Sanchez will headline the Eagle FC 46 card in a super lightweight (165 pounds) bout.

The event will take place on March 11 at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Georges St-Pierre's incredible run in the UFC

Georges St-Pierre is hailed by many as the greatest fighter to have fought inside the octagon. 'Rush' competed in the welterweight division and made his debut in January 2004. In his first UFC fight at UFC 46, St-Pierre scored a unanimous decision victory over Karo Parisyan.

The Canadian had 21 fights as a 170lber in the UFC and won 19 of them, the most in the division. His only two losses came against Matt Hughes and Matt Serra. However, he managed to avenge both of them later in his career.

'Rush' last competed as a welterweight in November 2013 when he successfully defended his title against Johny Hendricks. St-Pierre later vacated the title.

After being away from action for nearly four years, the 40-year-old returned as a middleweight to challenge Michael Bisping for the title. The Canadian finished the Englishman in the third round via submission to become the champion. That was GSP's last fight in the octagon.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
