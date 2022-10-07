"Sometimes I think the people don't remember how much I fight in my life" - Anderson Silva on why he felt disrespected by Dana White's comments following last UFC fight  

UFC legend Anderson Silva, who is 47 years old, will do the remarkable by entering the boxing ring with 25-year-old Jake Paul on October 29.

Silva has continued to defy all odds by switching sports and collecting two KO victories in boxing in 2021 alone. He retired from the sport of mixed martial arts after his fight with Uriah Hall on October 31, 2020.

In a recent press conference, Silva recounted his last MMA fight and the comments that were made after his third consecutive loss. UFC President Dana White has always been outspoken about fighters being too tough for their own good.

Speaking about Silva in a similar tone, White had said that he wished he hadn't put Silva in a position to fight against Hall. Giving his thoughts on the same, 'The Spider' said:

"Fighters fight. Sometimes you can win, sometimes you lose, but I don't talk nothing bad about Dana. That happened, [and at] the time I [felt] very [disrespected], because... Sometimes I think people don't remember how much I fight in my life. Especially people inside the sport, the same Dana, the same other reporters. That's [what] people don't understand about my generation. Fight is part of life."

Check out Silva's comments at 44:50 in the video below:

Anderson Silva noted that one cannot be told when to stop doing anything, let alone fighting. He said that a fighter can only stop fighting when the voice from within tells them to.

Anderson Silva details the mentality behind what drives him to train hard

Anderson Silva began his professional fighting career in 1997, and he still gives all competitors out there the chills. Needless to say, such longevity comes from hard work and discipline. However, the drive to train as hard as ever is something that sets Silva apart from everyone else.

Detailing what objectives he sees in front of him when he trains, Silva said:

"That's how I talk to my kids. You need to train, first, for your body. Second, because you never know when you need to protect yourself, and you need to protect your family, too... I'm old now, but I can hold you for a couple of hours for you don't die. That's how I train every day. That's my [mentality] To protect myself and protect my family."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far