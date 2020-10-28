Anderson Silva sets record straight on retirement talk: 'This is my last fight in the UFC'

Anderson Silva is one of the best to ever step into the Octagon. He has been a trailblazer for fighters not only from his home country Brazil but for the entire world.

It has been nearly 18 months since his last outing in May 2019, where Anderson Silva was finished by Jared Cannonier at UFC 237.

He will be returning to the cage after more than a year on October 31st to take on Uriah Hall in a main event Middleweight bout.

But much to the sadness of the MMA world, Anderson Silva revealed in an interview earlier that this will be his last fight in UFC. Fans immediately started to speculate whether he means this is the last fight in the company or the last fight of his career.

Speaking with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on his show, 'The Spider' cleared the air on the confusion.

Anderson Silva on his potential last fight in UFC

Helwani asked Anderson Silva in the interview to set the record straight on whether it was his "last fight, period" or just the last fight in UFC. He answered that this is potentially his last ever fight for UFC unless something changes significantly.

For now, he is focused on the upcoming fight against Uriah Hall.

"Probably this is my last fight in UFC. But let's go see you know, because maybe this is the last fight. But then something changes. Let's go see the result. I'm very focused right now in this fight and let's go to see the future, you know."

Helwani reminded Anderson Silva that he had previously said he had two fights left in his UFC contract and he had plans to complete the deal. If he retires this Saturday, there will still be one fight left.

Anderson Silva admitted that is indeed the case, but still insisted that this is probably going to be his last UFC fight.

When asked if Dana White ever requested him to retire, Silva revealed that it never happened - 'No, definitely not'. Whatever decision he will be taking, it will be entirely his, and whatever the future holds for him, Anderson Silva is "happy and excited" for it.

"You know how much I love this sport, how much I love UFC. And how much I give my heart and my blood for UFC. I'm very excited and very happy. The future is crazy and amazing."