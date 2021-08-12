Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz: Height, weight, age and UFC record comparison

Anderson Silva is one of the most well-respected fighters in all of MMA, and his fans are enjoying his crossover to the world of boxing. However, there have been some new developments, and the Brazilian is now set to fight former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in a boxing match next month.

It's music to the ears of those MMA fans who have been hearing that Ortiz might make a comeback soon. Moreover, Silva recently impressed everyone after he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a performance where he looked like a veteran boxer himself.

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz have both signed their contracts to meet in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match that will serve as the co-main event of #DeLaHoyaBelfort, Triller tells @MikeCoppinger.



However, neither Silva nor Ortiz are young anymore, and at the age of 46, both are looking at their retirements. Ortiz will be making his debut as a professional boxer, but he has remained considerably active in MMA.

Tale of the tape

Anderson Silva and Ortiz are both 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) tall, but Silva (77.5 in) has a significant reach advantage over Ortiz (74 in). Moreover, Silva primarily fought at middleweight (185 pounds) for his entire UFC career and was a champion in the division. Ortiz, on the other hand, only fought at light heavyweight (205 pounds).

Silva has had several fights at light heavyweight and has only lost once. At the end of his professional MMA career, Silva finished with a record of 34-11, while Ortiz stands at 21-12. Both fighters stand up really well to each other, making this bout a must-watch.

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz

Silva and Ortiz will fight each other at a Triller Fight Club event on September 11. The bout will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on pay-per-view. The professional contest is slated for eight rounds and will be contested using 10-ounce gloves.

It'll be interesting to see how Tito Ortiz fares in the boxing ring in his debut fight, as Anderson Silva already looks like he has been boxing his whole life. Ortiz's stand-up game in the UFC was passable, but Silva is one of the best fighters in the UFC on his feet.

