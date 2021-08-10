Anderson Silva's light heavyweight fights: How did 'The Spider' fare in the 205-pound division?

Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. This is primarily down to his incredible run of successful title defenses as the UFC middleweight champion.

However, Anderson Silva did also compete in the light heavyweight division. 'The Spider' had four fights at 205 pounds, competing against James Irvin, Forrest Griffin, Stephan Bonnar and Daniel Cormier.

Anderson Silva's first UFC light heavyweight performance

Anderson Silva's first venture into the light heavyweight division was against James Irvin. At the time, Irvin had competed just once in the UFC's 205-pound division, knocking out Houston Alexander in the first round.

Silva gave him a taste of his own medicine when they fought. He caught a leg kick and landed a brutal straight that floored the unbalanced Irvin. Silva then unloaded some brutal ground and pound that forced the referee to step in. A first-round TKO finish marked a successful UFC light heavyweight debut for 'The Spider'.

Fights against TUF royalty

After defeating Irvin, Anderson Silva went back down to middleweight to defend his belt. Following victories over Patrick Cote and Thales Leites, he once again returned to the 205-pound division. He faced off against Forrest Griffin, the winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Many believed Griffin would be Silva's toughest test to date. Instead, 'The Spider' played with Griffin as if he was a fly stuck in his web. His knockout victory is one that will be replayed in highlight reels for years to come.

Once again, Silva made the move back down to middleweight to defend his belt. He would fight five times at 185 pounds, defeating Chael Sonnen twice, as well as Demian Maia, Vitor Belfort and Yushin Okami.

He then made his third light heavyweight venture, competing against Stephan Bonnar. It was another fight at 205 pounds, and another first round finish. Silva landed one of his signature knees to the head, sending Bonnar face first to the canvas.

Anderson Silva finished Stephan Bonnar in the main event of UFC 153, eight years ago today#UFC

Short notice disappointment

The previously mentioned knockout victory over Stephan Bonnar would be the last fight in one of the best winning streaks UFC fans have ever seen.

Chris Weidman took the middleweight belt, defeating Silva twice. 'The Spider' also dropped a decision loss to Michael Bisping, and whilst it initially appeared that he had defeated Nick Diaz, the fight was later overturned to a no contest on account of Silva testing positive for PEDs.

After Daniel Cormier's rematch with Jon Jones fell through at short notice, Anderson Silva stepped forward to once again try his hand at competing in the 205-pound division.

Unfortunately for Silva, Cormier was in the form of his life at the time. He completely dominated Silva with his superior wrestling. The fight ended with a unanimous decision in Cormier's favor, and Anderson Silva would never compete at light heavyweight again in his career.

