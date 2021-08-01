Did Nick Diaz beat Anderson Silva at UFC 183?

Nick Diaz (26-9-0) and Anderson Silva (34-11-0) clashed in a middleweight bout at UFC 183 in 2015.

The fight ended with 'The Spider' getting his hand raised via a unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45) following a five-round battle with the Stockton native. However, the decision was later overturned to a 'No Contest' after both men failed drug tests in the aftermath of the fight.

Regardless of the unpleasant outcome, the blockbuster matchup has been etched in the history books owing to Diaz's patented taunting, which he brought out against Silva from the get-go.

Anderson Silva, on the other hand, seemed to be excessively focussed on not playing into Diaz's tactics. The Stockton slugger made many efforts to lure Silva into a striking exchange, but the Brazilian refused to bite.

Check out Nick Diaz poking fun at Anderson Silva in the first frame of their bout:

Six years ago today, @nickdiaz209 taunted Anderson Silva by literally lying down in the Octagon 😅 pic.twitter.com/wqi0sKOZnM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 31, 2021

Nick Diaz did not fail to deliver an entertaining performance for the crowd at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

However, he was seemingly overwhelmed by Anderson Silva's reach as well as speed advantage. Primarily known for being a welterweight, Diaz was vastly outstriked by Silva throughout five rounds.

Nick Diaz set to make his return to the UFC in September

Nick Diaz will once again make the walk to the octagon at UFC 266 in September later this year.

The Stockton native will face former rival Robbie Lawler on the undercard of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. Diaz, 37, hasn't been inside the cage since he fought Anderson Silva in 2015.

Their UFC 266 clash isn't going to be the duo's first meeting inside the cage. They first met at UFC 47, back in 2004.

The two gladiators traded heavy blows before Diaz stopped 'Ruthless' in his tracks in the second round.

Check out the epic fight below:

Both fighters have come a long way since their first meeting. It will be interesting to see how the second encounter between these two gladiators goes down.

Edited by Harvey Leonard