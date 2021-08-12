Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz: What weight will they fight at and what are the rules for the boxing match?

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz plan to roll back the years as they fight each other in a boxing match next month. The bout will take place on September 11 under the banner of the Triller Fight Club.

The fight is slated for eight rounds and will be contested using 10-ounce gloves. It's a professional boxing match and will be fought at a catchweight of 195 pounds. Silva formerly fought primarily at middleweight, while on the other hand, Ortiz only ever fought at light heavyweight.

While 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' does have a size advantage over Anderson Silva, the Brazilian is the better boxer. His performance against former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was breath-taking as he dismantled the Mexican's game and outstruck him for eight rounds.

Both of them are currently 46 and do not have a lot of time at the top level. However, Ortiz remained active until 2019, when he last fought WWE star Alberto El Patron and defeated him in the first round of their MMA fight. On the other hand, Anderson Silva was an active fighter with the UFC until he lost to Uriah Hall in his last contest with the promotion.

They have never fought each other in the UFC and don't share a lot of animosity towards one another, but a bout of this proportion would please a lot of old-school UFC fans.

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz in the UFC

Silva ended his professional MMA career with a 34-11 record. It is important to note that he lost seven of his last nine fights with the UFC. Prior to that, he was on a sixteen-fight winning streak that helped elevate his status to the greatest middleweight of all time.

Meanwhile, Ortiz was a superstar in the early days of the UFC, and his rivalry with Chuck Lidell is imprinted in UFC lore. 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy' made his debut in the UFC and won the light heavyweight belt in his seventh professional fight.

He then defended it five times before eventually losing the belt to Randy Couture in 2003. His championship reign in the UFC and his squabbles with UFC president Dana White ensured that Ortiz became a superstar in the world of MMA.

His fight against Anderson Silva will be a must-watch affair.

