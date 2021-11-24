Andre Fili slams Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' tells Nate Diaz that he 'owns the city of Stockton'

Andre Fili slammed Jake Paul for his derogatory comments about Nate Diaz and the city of Stockton, California. 'Touchy' responded to Jake Paul on Twitter and said:

"You couldn’t walk through Stockton or any city in Nor Cal w/o security. Let that sink in."

'The Problem Child' and Nate Diaz were recently involved in a Twitter feud. Jake Paul responded to Diaz's comments in which the Stockton native criticized Ben Askren for praising Paul.

The YouTuber turned boxer responded to Diaz saying he 'owns the city of Stockton' and that Diaz has six times as many losses as Ben Askren. Diaz responded, saying:

"He [Ben Askren] sucks jake. You’d get smoked in a real fight tho You can't really fight Boxing matches with wrestlers only Let that sink in"

Subsequently. Ben Askren fired some shots at Nate Diaz. The two men got into a back-and-forth on social media and Askren clapped back at Diaz by posting a clip of him moving away from a fake flying knee attempt by Jorge Masvidal.

Funky @Benaskren Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away @NateDiaz209 Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/KAPsB5OKeY

Michael Bisping wants Nate Diaz to fight Vicente Luque; explain why the welterweight showdown makes sense

Michael Bisping explained why a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Vicente Luque is a logical matchup. The former UFC middleweight champion expressed his excitement for the fight and recalled how the bout came into existence.

Bisping stated that Ali Abdelaziz responded to a tweet by Nate Diaz by putting Luque's name in the mix, hinting at a potential fight being booked between the two.

The Englishman asserted that a victory over a seasoned fighter like Nate Diaz would cement Luque's chances of getting a title shot in the welterweight division.

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract and is considering all options before venturing outside the promotion in search of more lucrative opportunities.

