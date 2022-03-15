Andre Galvao hypes his submission grappling match at ONE X via a highlight reel

If you didn’t know yet, Andre Galvao is one of the best grapplers in the history of BJJ. Ahead of his promotional debut at ONE X, Galvao shared a highlight reel of some of his best wins in the grappling world.

In the caption, Andre Galvao said:

“17 years competing as a black belt and the excitement for it remains the samee 🔥 Countdown to my next challenge at @onechampionship”

ONE Championship announced the signing of Galvao in November 2021. He is said to have signed on to compete in both MMA and grappling bouts.

Andre Galvao has won multiple times in the highest levels of competition in the grappling world. According to BJJ Heroes, he has 157 wins in the sport and only 27 losses. He also dabbled in MMA and has a professional career record of five wins and two losses.

At ONE Championship, the 39-year-old will get a chance to showcase his talents in front of a global audience and add to his legendary status in the martial arts world. Additionally, he will also be able to compete against some of the best martial artists in the world in any discipline.

Andre Galvao’s first test at ONE X is two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder

In his very first match, Andre Galvao is already going up against one of the best in two-division world champion, Reinier de Ridder. It's a submission grappling match of epic proportions.

De Ridder holds a professional MMA record of 15-0. He has been on a dominant run in MMA as of late, stopping four of his last six opponents in the Circle on his way to claiming both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

Just less than three weeks ago, ‘The Dutch Knight’ successfully defended the ONE middleweight world title against Kiamrian Abbasov in a dominant showcase of his grappling skills. After the bout, he challenged Galvao to a grappling match at ONE X.

Galvao made it known through his social media pages that he was watching and immediately accepted the challenge. It was announced later that pen was put to paper and the match became official.

Galvao will be eager to impress in his first match with ONE Championship. However, he will have a tough opponent in De Ridder who is looking to prove that his MMA grappling skills can be just as good in a submission grappling match.

