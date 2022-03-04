Reinier de Ridder-Andre Galvao submission grappling match locked and loaded for ONE X 

Reinier de Ridder and Andre Galvao will have a chance to out-muscle each other on the canvas when they meet in a submission grappling match at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the bout to MMA Fighting earlier today.

Prior to this confirmation, the Breda native teased the possibility of the contest taking place at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza. He did so following his first successful ONE middleweight world title defense against Kiamrian ‘Brazen’ Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle on February 25.

The Combat Brothers representative manhandled the Kyrgyzstani fighter throughout the contest and eventually extended his record to 15-0 via arm-triangle choke in the third round.

He showed no signs of weakness in either the striking or grappling department on his way to yet another highlight-reel performance. However, the latter will be put to a severe test at the Singapore Indoor Stadium against Andre Galvao, a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

The Brazilian is looking to make his debut on the global stage after inking a deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization last year.

Andre Galvao needs no introduction. The Sao Paulo native is one of the most decorated grapplers in the world. The fourth-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has won the IBJJF World Championship five times, while claiming a list of top honors – including six ADCC World Titles – in submission grappling.

Apart from his prestigious list of accolades in grappling, the Brazilian athlete has also put his skills to the test in MMA, amassing a total of five wins between the period of 2008-2010.

Fans can anticipate an intriguing contest when these two superstars go toe-to-toe at ONE X on March 26.

Andre Galvao-de Ridder is not the only submission grappling contest at ONE X

There will be another submission grappling contest going down at the promotion’s 10-year event.

On Wednesday, March 2, ONE announced that new signing Danielle Kelly will face off against Mei Yamaguchi in a similar matchup.

The 25-year-old American grappling sensation was revealed as ONE’s latest acquisition on February 17. Like Andre Galvao, the 25-year-old American grappling sensation will compete in her favorite sport while getting herself prepared for an MMA debut in the Circle.

More fights are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks ahead of what seems set to be the promotion’s greatest ever spectacle.

