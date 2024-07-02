Andrei Arlovski quite baffled following release from the UFC: "I'm not B**CHING, just wondering how come?"

Andrei Arlovski seems to no longer be contractually aligned with the UFC following his June 29 loss.

This contest took place on the preliminary portion of UFC 303 with the veteran of sixty pro MMA fights losing via split decision to Martin Buday. The loss extended Arlovski's skid to four straight defeats, and it seems like the promotional brass is choosing not to extend their agreement with the legend of the sport.

In an excerpt of his lengthy Instagram post addressing this situation, Arlovski wrote:

"What makes me #GREAT aren't the 34 VICTORIES, what makes me GREAT are the 20+ times before Saturday night, before #ufc303 - that I figured out how to become victorious....I AM AN EUROPEAN DREAM. I FACE #ALL CHALLENGES - ANYWHERE #AND #ANYTIME!!"

Trending

"So Saturday night, that night @ufc 303 wasn't my night (oops I'm using 3time word night in one sentence), I didn't want to finish my #JOURNEY in the UFC like that, but it is - what it is..... And yes I'm not B**CHING, just wondering how come???) Soooo, my CHAPTER in the UFC is closed, BUT MY #BOOK IS NOT FINISHED YET," he added.

Arlovski continued in his lengthy post to address the pride in his Belarusian roots as well as being an American these days. He also stated that he'll be going on vacation with his family for a bit and wished a happy early Fourth of July to those reading the post.

Check Arlovski's IG post regarding his UFC 303 fallout with the company below:

Andrei Arlovski and his previous UFC departure

Andrei Arlovski has been on this stint in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for a decade as of June 14 when he defeated Brendan Schaub at UFC 174. That being said, some newer fans might not know that there was a six-plus-year run Arlovski previously had outside of the octagon.

'The Pitbull' debuted with the company at UFC 28 in late 2000 and carved out a path that eventually saw him become UFC heavyweight champion. The 45-year-old would leave the UFC on a three-fight winning streak in March 2008 after a unanimous decision win over Jake O'Brien at UFC 82.

Arlovski was a coveted free agent during this unique stretch in the sport and fought under a variety of promotional banners. During that stint between UFC runs, the Belarus native fought for Affliction, Elite XC, Strikeforce, ONE Championship, and WSOF (currently PFL) to name a few before returning to the world leader in the Summer of 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback