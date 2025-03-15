  • home icon
  • Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards Full Video Highlights: Hard Days Night

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards Full Video Highlights: Hard Days Night

By Jake Foley
Modified Mar 15, 2025 22:50 GMT
Andrew Cain
Andrew Cain (left) and Charlie Edwards (right) battled on the Ball vs. Doheny undercard. [Image courtesy: @Queensberry Promotions on Instagram]

Andrew Cain secured a split decision win in an uneventful boxing match against Charlie Edwards. Cain vs. Edwards was expected to steal the show during the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Hard Days Night undercard. Unfortunately, the bantamweight matchup failed to reach expectations, leaving fans unsatisfied and bored.

The fight started with Edwards moving around the ring relentlessly to avoid the well-known knockout power of Cain. Edwards gained a cut above his hairline in the first round due to an accidental elbow landed by Cain.

Edwards refused to throw many punches during the opening rounds. The assumption was that Edwards was attempting to tire out his opponent and take over later in the fight. Edwards ultimately stuck with his game plan and continuously avoided any entertaining exchanges. He did find slight success in the few punches he threw.

Cain attempted to bait Edwards in round ten by standing against the ropes and waiting. The referee stepped in and warned both fighters to pick up the action. The bout never heated up, leading to the crowd booing in the sixth, ninth, and twelfth rounds.

Once the scorecards were read, the fans in attendance were shocked to hear Cain didn't win by unanimous decision. Instead, he was awarded a split decision (115-114, 116-112, and 113-15).

Cain retained the British Commonwealth bantamweight title, added the WBC silver strap to his collection, extending his professional boxing record to 14-1, while Edwards dropped his record to 20-2.

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards video highlights

Charlie Edwards receives last-second advice from his brother, former world champion Sunny Edwards.

Edwards makes his walk to the ring. Edwards looks ready for a battle against Andrew Cain.

Cain heads to the ring with an opportunity to showcase his boxing skills in front of his home crowd.

The fans started booing in the sixth round due to an uneventful fight caused by Edwards' consistently moving around the ring.

The arena DJ trolled Edwards by playing a song referring to him running through the fight.

Edwards celebrated at the end of the fight.

Andrew Cain has his hand raised by split decision.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
