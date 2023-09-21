"Andrew has a lot to teach" - Dillon Danis details what went down in recent conversation with Andrew Tate

Dillon Danis has stated his interest in training with Andrew Tate after revealing they have had a conversation for the first time.

Danis is currently preparing for his boxing debut against Logan Paul on the MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card on Oct. 14. The pair will serve as the co-main event on the night, which also sees KSI face off against Tommy Fury.

Throughout the fight build-up with Paul, 'El Jefe' has continually made headlines for his trolling of 'The Maverick' and his fiancee Nina Agdal. Danis regularly posts images of the Danish model from her previous relationships as well as doctored images on social media.

Danis' actions have split fans down the middle, with some seeing the comedic side of his trolling, whereas others have condemned the treatment of Nina Agdal.

The Bellator star's latest post regarding Andrew Tate appears to have also done the same with fans. Whilst 'Cobra' is a hugely popular and influential figure on social media, the former kickboxer is also facing serious allegations of r*pe and s*xual assault.

Discussing the conversation he had with Tate, Danis said it was full of mutual respect and that 'Cobra' has a "lot to teach." He wrote:

"Me and @Cobratate just had an amazing conversation for the first time; two men who let each other speak and listen with mutual respect. Some great points were made, and I truly enjoyed it. Andrew has a lot to teach. Can't wait to train one day G!"

Logan Paul claims to have evidence of Dillon Danis admitting to federal crime

Logan Paul has recently claimed he is in possession of incriminating evidence that could land Dillon Danis in serious hot water.

Danis and Paul recently met face-to-face on DAZN as part of their fight build-up. Before the boxing promotion uploaded the full video of their encounter, Logan Paul posted snippets of their conversation, which appeared to show Danis acting 'scared'.

After their conversation, 'The Maverick' took to Twitter/X once again, this time saying that the video he posted of Dillon Danis didn't include the part where he allegedly admitted to a federal crime. Paul said:

"He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over sentences, looking like a f***ing idiot," he said. "Most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime."

He added:

"I have the version," he added. "I have a little clip I've assembled that I'm going to post tomorrow... Dillon, don't worry, brother, the people are gonna see it."

