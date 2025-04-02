Andrew Schulz makes feelings known on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy headlining all female boxing card: "Undersells how big that's gonna be"

Andrew Schulz recently made his feelings known on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy fight headlining an all female boxing card. He noted that the all female approach unintentionally takes away anticipation for the bout.

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is scheduled to headline the all female boxing event, which takes place at the world famous Madison Square Garden and will stream live on Netflix on Jul. 11. It is a highly anticipated bout, especially with what transpired in their incredible rematch on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on Netflix last November.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Schultz shared his thoughts on the bout and noted that he didn't like the idea of an all female card. The FLAGRANT host mentioned that Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is a massive fight that could have been more significant to the sport had it headlined a regular event rather than a female focused card:

"I would put other big fighters underneath it. That's the big flex... Not that it's all one gender and this is the first card of all women like, who cares? I go to see boxing. I don't go to see women boxing. I don't go to see men boxing. I just go to see what the best fight is. So, I think making it a gender thing, to me, it undersells how big that's gonna be. Like, I would just stack that card."

Check out Andrew Schulz's comments regarding Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy fight:

Ariel Helwani responds to Andrew Schulz's take on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy

Ariel Helwani responded to Andrew Schulz's take on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy headlining an all female boxing card and provided a counter argument.

During the aforementioned clip, Helwani explained why Taylor vs. Serrano 3 headlining an all female card is actually much more significant because it highlights the growth of women's boxing as a whole:

"They fought once before at MSG in 2022. They headlined... Then the next time, AT&T Stadium right under Jake and Mike... This time around, they come back to the scene of the crime... way more famous, way more popular and look what we have done. We have now brought an army with us. We have now brought a whole new generation."

Check out the full episode featuring Andrew Schulz below:

