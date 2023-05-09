Andrew Tate begs Elon Musk to not purge late father's inactive Twitter account 

Andrew Tate recently requested Elon Musk not to delete his late father's Twitter handle after the Twitter CEO announced that he would be purging accounts that have been inactive for too long. Musk also notified users that they would likely suffer a loss in follower count due to this action.

Elon Musk @elonmusk We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop

While the controversial influencer rarely talks about his family, except his brother Tristan, he has previously iterated how he was exceptionally close to his father, Emory Tate Jr., and was heavily influenced by him as a child.

Emory Tate Jr. was a well-known chess player who rose to International Master, the third highest ranking in chess. He also won the Indiana State Chess Championship six times and was inducted into the Indiana State Chess Hall of Fame in 2005. He passed away in October 2015.

When Elon Musk announced Twitter's new policy regarding inactive accounts, Andrew Tate wasted no time reacting to the news. While 'Top G' claimed he approved of the idea, he stated that he still cherished his late father's tweets and pleaded with the business magnate to keep his account active. He wrote:

"Very good idea. But my father died, and I still read his account daily. Please keep him active. @tateterrific."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Please keep him active.



@tateterrific @elonmusk Very good idea. But my father died and I still read his account daily.Please keep him active. @elonmusk Very good idea. But my father died and I still read his account daily.Please keep him active.@tateterrific

Elon Musk-Andrew Tate: Fans react to 'Top G' requesting the Twitter CEO to keep his father's account

Andrew Tate recently asked Elon Musk to keep his late father's Twitter account active after the business magnate announced new changes to the social media platform's policies.

Considering 'Top G' isn't known to grovel or beg anyone for anything, his tweet surprised his fans. The controversial influencer, who encourages his fans to adopt an aggressive form of masculinity, has garnered a huge and loyal fanbase on social media.

While many fans campaigned on behalf of Tate, some of his hardline followers even offered to pay Elon Musk to keep Emory Tate Jr.'s account alive. One fan pointed out that Andrew Tate and his brother owe their success to their father and wrote:

"Tate's father is the main reason for their success. Bring masculinity back."

Another fan praised the chess master's tweets and wrote:

"Just read some of dads tweets. Priceless."

One fan offered a solution, writing:

"Just post something to keep it going, seems reasonable."

Another fan claimed to have screenshots of all of Emory Tate's tweets for Andrew Tate and wrote:

"I screenshotted every tweet just incase."

One fan offered to pay for the account to be kept alive, stating:

"@elonmusk. I'll pay for the verification if it keeps his father's account active."

Poll : 0 votes