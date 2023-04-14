Andrew Tate brings up ancestral links with slavery in controversial statement

Andrew Tate has frequently expressed his views on how a significant portion of society is trapped in a system he refers to as "the matrix." However, in a recent statement, the prominent public figure made a controversial comment regarding another type of enslavement.

In a surprising admission, 'Cobra' claimed that his last name has connections to the Tate & Lyle sugar plantation, which employed enslaved labor in their American and Jamaican plantations during the 19th century. He attributed his unique "sweetness" to this familial history.

Andrew Tate said:

"The name Tate comes from the Tate and Lyle sugar plantation. My fathers ancestors were slaves. An explanation for my inimitable sweetness."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate The name Tate comes from the Tate and Lyle sugar plantation.



My fathers ancestors were slaves.



Tate's father, Emory Tate, was born in Chicago, Illinois, and his bloodline does have links to America. However, the hyperbole with which 'Cobra' often speaks does mean that it can be difficult to determine how much of what he says is true.

'Cobra' and his brother, Tristan Tate, were both arrested in December 2022 for alleged connections to organized crime and human trafficking. The pair were never officially charged with a crime. However, the allegations themselves add another layer of complexity to Andrew Tate's controversial tweet.

Andrew Tate to be sued by three new women who claim he abused them

In February, while Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were still incarcerated, two women accused them of sexual assault. The allegations were eventually dismissed due to evidence that appeared to suggest that the women were attempting to frame the brothers.

However, according to Sky News, three women have recently claimed that they plan on suing the controversial figure for damages after they alleged that he raped and abused them. The women worked as webcam models for Tate and have previously gone to the authorities to lay charges against 'Cobra'.

One of the women told Sky News:

"To have seen Tate's rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him."

Sky News @SkyNews



Tate denied their accusations and said through his legal team they "wanted money because I fired them."



Read more on this story: Three women are planning to sue social media influencer Andrew Tate for damages over allegations he raped and abused them.Tate denied their accusations and said through his legal team they "wanted money because I fired them."Read more on this story: trib.al/J3TIKc3 Three women are planning to sue social media influencer Andrew Tate for damages over allegations he raped and abused them.Tate denied their accusations and said through his legal team they "wanted money because I fired them."Read more on this story: trib.al/J3TIKc3 https://t.co/gw8wy1kAO2

