Andrew Tate and brother Tristan respond after Dillon Danis' Instagram is disabled

Controversial siblings Tristan and Andrew Tate had a response to Dillon Danis' Instagram restrictions.

The former kickboxer and his younger brother recently won an appeal in the Bucharest Court, releasing him from house arrest last month. They faced charges of serious crimes, including r*pe, human trafficking, and running a criminal organization exploiting vulnerable women.

Despite their objections and claims of insufficient evidence, the Tate brothers spent three months in Romanian custody before being released and put under house arrest in March.

Following the formal charges against 'Cobra,' his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women in June, the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided. This decision places geographical restrictions on all four defendants, confining them to Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless they obtain prior approval from a judge.

BJJ practitioner Dillon Danis, who is gearing up for an October bout with Logan Paul, recently appeared on streamer Adin Ross' live stream alongside Andrew Tate. Following the stream, 'El Jefe' disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that he is currently unable to share content on his Instagram account:

"One day after talk with Tate and my instagram disabled 🤔"

Tristan Tate replied:

"What a strange coincidence. 🤬"

Danis also stated that the platform had removed the content he had posted on his Instagram stories about Tate:

"Wow wtf if you go to my story I didn’t delete anything but everything with Tate is deleted and now I’m disabled this is actually nuts"

Andrew Tate responded:

"The Matrix."

Meeting Kim Jong-un imitator on Adin Ross' Stream leaves Andrew Tate reflecting on life

Andrew Tate recently appeared on Adin Ross' stream, where he encountered someone posing as 'Kim Jong-un.' The American streamer had built up excitement by claiming to have brought the North Korean leader onto the stream. However, it was soon revealed that the individual was actually a mimic with a strong British accent.

During the stream, this impersonator made an unusual request to 'Cobra,' leading the former kickboxer to ponder his life choices:

"When I had no money at all, and I was growing up in Luton on a council estate with a single mother with no money, I had all these dreams of what I'd do if I ever got rich....Turns out, I go to Romanian jail and get woken up at 3 in the morning by Adin Ross to come and talk to a Kim Jong-un impersonator. What am I doing with my life?"

