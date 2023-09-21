"The Matrix is trying to silence you" - Fans enlighten Dillon Danis after his Instagram is banned following talk with Andrew Tate

Dillon Danis is restricted from Instagram for breaking the platform's terms of service.

'El Jefe' is slated to take on Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Since the fight confirmation in July, Danis has consistently been taunting 'The Maverick' by sharing private photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Danis recently revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he's currently restricted from posting anything on Instagram. This isn't the first time the 30-year-old BJJ grappler has faced such restrictions. In fact, he encountered a similar situation last month on X.

However, Dillon Danis linked his Instagram limitations to a recent discussion he had with the controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, who himself has faced bans on several platforms:

"One day after talk with Tate and my instagram disabled 🤔"

Danis' revelation prompted a diverse range of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"I hope they don’t lock his X too"

Another wrote:

"The Matrix is trying to silence you."

"Logan using his social media connections? 👀"

"Tate has nothing to do with this lol, you are just getting canceled"

"Damn this fight ain’t happening"

"Welcome to freedom of speech world 😅"

"The Matrix is cooking. Good luck with that bro 💀"

"Only the real ones get banned"

"Coincidence? I doubt it!"

Dillon Danis describes what happened in a recent conversation with Andrew Tate

Dillon Danis expressed his desire to train alongside Andrew Tate after their initial conversation.

The two recently made an appearance on streamer Adin Ross' stream. Reflecting on their discussion, Danis emphasized the presence of mutual respect and noted that 'Cobra' possesses valuable knowledge to impart. He posted:

"Me and @Cobratate just had an amazing conversation for the first time; two men who let each other speak and listen with mutual respect. Some great points were made, and I truly enjoyed it. Andrew has a lot to teach. Can't wait to train one day G!"

