MMA fighter Dillon Danis locked from Twitter for violating terms of service, fans react: “Bro posted nothing wrong, free him”

Dillon Danis has once again been restricted from X (formerly Twitter) due to violations of their terms of service.

'El Jefe' is scheduled to face Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Ever since the fight was confirmed in July, Danis has been deliberately taunting 'The Maverick' by continuously sharing private photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her former partners on social media.

Dillon Danis' social media antics have gotten him into legal trouble, as he recently revealed that Agdal has filed a lawsuit against him. The Danish model sued 'El Jefe' and requested a restraining order, claiming that he shared explicit content about her online without her consent.

But Danis didn't let up on taking shots at Paul and Agdal. However, he recently revealed on Instagram Stories that he was subjected to repercussions when his X (previously Twitter) profile was momentarily suspended for 12 hours. This isn't the first time the 30-year-old BJJ grappler has faced such a situation; he had encountered similar restrictions last month.

The social media platform's action against Dillon Danis triggered a variety of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"No Twitter for 11 hours what will he do 😢💔"

Another wrote:

"Ppl acting like this is a perma ban like it doesn’t say 12 HOURS🤦‍♂️"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bro posted nothing wrong, free him"

"I trust Dillon to come back with some heat."

"He stayed relevant for a week😭😭"

Dillon Danis asserts Logan Paul altered the video of him stuttering during a faceoff

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis recently had a sit-down interview, and 'The Maverick' shared a teaser clip where Danis appeared to struggle with his words, unlike his usual online persona.

However, Danis suggested that the video might have been edited to make him look bad:

"This was completely edited by him to look this way. Just wait until the full thing comes out; classic Logan Paul. I can't wait for everyone to see how badly I roast him."

Check out Danis' tweet below:

