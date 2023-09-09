“Another day, another nuke” - Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's relationship tested once more amidst Dillon Danis’ prenup inquiry, fans react

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to collide in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Since the fight was announced back in July, Danis has been actively provoking 'The Maverick.' He's been consistently posting intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her ex-partners.

Dillon Danis recently posted a snippet on X (formerly Twitter) from their initial sit-down interview, during which 'El Jefe' questioned Logan Paul about his prenuptial agreement with his fiancée:

"They're gonna be divorced in a year or two, so I'm trying to help. Have you signed a prenup?"

Check out the Danis' comments below:

Expand Tweet

The video stirred up a swift and diverse range of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Idk man it’s not looking so good with the stuttering"

Another wrote:

"Logan likes girls with high milage"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Sounds like a lot of words are going to be exchanged on the girl and not the boys themselves 🤡"

"man keeps posting to attract more lawsuits"

"Another day, another nuke"

"Logan for SURE didn't sign a pren-up 😂"

Credits: @dillondanis on X

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight at risk as Nina Agdal files a lawsuit

The upcoming showdown between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is facing a serious threat due to a harassment lawsuit filed against Danis by Nina Agdal.

Danis' social media antics seem to have landed him in hot water, as 'El Jefe' recently revealed that Agdal has initiated legal proceedings against him:

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fu*k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

He added:

"I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. fu*k that h*e."

Check out the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet