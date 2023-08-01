Andrew Tate caught making outright false claims on controversial Candace Owens interview

Andrew Tate recently sat down for an interview with conservative American political commentator Candace Owens, discussing a wide range of topics including his ongoing court battle in Romania. Fans have now been treated to compilations of clips from his recent interview and his previous interviews, which prove that Tate is lying.

Candace Owens appears to confront Tate about allegations of forcing women into pornography by playing a clip from one of his past interviews. The clip shows Tate saying that a girl shouldn't be initially informed anything about his webcam business and just be approached as a love interest.

Carefully dodging the question citing his court battle, 'Cobra' said:

"People are trying to chop it up and say that it says I am using the loverboy method to somehow convince women to do things they didn't wanna do. This is obviously not the case...I'm rich guy and I have cars...sometimes when I say I have a webcam business they wanna work for me

However, what the interview doesn't show is Andrew Tate discussing his modus operandi of using his 'first girl' to sell his image to other girls and lure them to his webcam business. 'Cobra' said in a previous interview:

"My first girl was so good, it was easy. My first girl is sitting there going , 'Were going to Thailand, you should come with us'...martinis, martinis, martinis, bang thre*some. Slamming both...Put both girls on camera the first day. So the new girl is just sitting there and getting drunk. Give them a bottle of vodka...Guys will send loads of money to get the girls drunk."

MilkBarTV @TheMilkBarTV pic.twitter.com/qtU6NyX4z0 Andrew Tate continues to straight up lie & gaslight with the help of Candace Owens. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

More lies from Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is currently being investigated in Romania for allegedly forming a criminal organization that would force women into pornography after luring with promises of relationships. When Candace Owens asked Andrew Tate about his involvement in the webcam business, 'Cobra' replied:

"I stopped having any involvement with it, I think eight to nine years ago."

However, a tweet from Tate's war room dating back to 2020, reads:

"Last month was great for cam and only fans. 8 girls generated 551,000 usd. I'll give them a couple thousand each and keep the 500. This month is looking to be even better Notice it's DOCTOR Emory A Tate. I have a PHD."

Other clips also show Andrew Tate explaining his strategy of duping rich men out of loads of money by pretending to be one of his models over text.