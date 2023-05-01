Andrew Tate has once again caused a frenzy on Twitter after the controversial internet personality claimed he wouldn't sleep with vaccinated women.

The former kickboxing champion is currently under house arrest after spending three months inside a Romanian jail cell. Tate, alongside his brother Tritstan, was accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. Both brothers have denied the allegations due to a lack of evidence, but remain under house arrest whilst investigations continue.

Despite Andrew Tate not long having returned home, he has wasted little to no time expressing his contentious views. This time, 'Cobra' suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine was a 'poison' and claimed that he refused to sleep with women who had been administered it. Tate wrote:

"Oh? They injected you with poison which altered your DNA? Oh... because the TV said so? Oh thats great. You are welcome to your decisions, but i will not fornicate with the genetically inferior. Say no to Vaxihoes."

Fans have been reacting to Tate's tweet, with one fan joking that unvaccinated semen could become as big as some cryptocoins.

"MRNA-Free Semen is gonna be the new Bitcoin"

Another fan questioned Andrew Tate's tweet after the social media influencer claimed that he was poisoned last week.

"Didn't you just get poisoned like last week big bro?"

Twitter user @rwc49 hit back at the 'Top G' and stated that he was forgetting about vaccines taken as a child.

"Did you forget your vaccinations as a kid. Whoops"

@rwc49 @rwc49 @Cobratate Did you forget your vaccinations as a kid. Whoops @Cobratate Did you forget your vaccinations as a kid. Whoops

Andrew Tate claims feminist, LGBT and pharmacy groups are hoping he dissapears

Following his release from prison, Andrew Tate continues to believe there are bigger forces at play. 'Cobra' is notoriously known for calling out the higher-ups in society as well as believing we are all being controlled by 'The Matrix'.

Tate's allegations of a higher power continued last week as he claimed that groups from the feminist, LGBTQ and large pharmaceutical communities are all seeking to make him disappear.

Tate believes his influential status online makes him an easy target for such groups, but is also confident his prominent role on social media and in society will prevent him from being removed. He tweeted:

"LGBT want me to disappear Liberals want me to disappear Big Pharma want me to disappear War Mongers want me to disappear Feminists want me to disappear They have billions of dollars. Endless influence. But I am still the most influential man on the planet. Will they succeed? Gather Chi for the final breaths."

