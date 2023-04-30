Andrew Tate continues to stay relevant with his bizarre tweets even after his release from prison. Even in the past, Tate has always painted a picture where bigger forces, mostly 'The Matrix', are out to get him.

The polarizing internet sensation is back at it again, claiming to be targeted by other forces this time. According to Tate, feminists, big pharma companies, liberals and the LGBT community all want him to disappear.

However, 'Top G' still considers himself the most influential man on the planet and seemingly hopes to give his enemies a run for their money. Tate wrote on Twitter:

"LGBT want me to disappear Liberals want me to disappear Big Pharma want me to disappear War Mongers want me to disappear Feminists want me to disappear They have billions of dollars. Endless influence. But I am still the most influential man on the planet. Will they succeed? Gather Chi for the final breaths."

Andrew Tate claimed to have been poisoned in recent tweets

Andrew Tate was arrested along with his brother Tristan last December in Romania on accusations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal organization. While 'Cobra' was released earlier this month to be under house arrest, he has seemingly grown somewhat paranoid since his arrest.

After repeatedly alluding to threats from 'The Matrix', Tate recently claimed that he may have been poisoned. Seemingly having suffered an allergic reaction, 'Top G' suspected foul-play as he had consumed nothing but water and coffee. The self-proclaimed misogynist said:

"Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5 mins."

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below:

Tate's self-proclaimed messenger, known as 'Morpheus' on Twitter, subsequently informed fans that 'Top G' refused to see a doctor out of fear of being injected with something else.

Andrew Tate's bodyguard Bogdan Stancu also recently told the BBC that 'Cobra' believes someone wants to hurt him. According to Stancu, Tate's behavior is 'something similar' to paranoia.

