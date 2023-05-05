Andrew Tate claims Star Wars fans are "missing out on being a multi-millionaire" hours after Elon Musk's #Maythe4th tweet

Unlike business magnate Elon Musk, Andrew Tate is seemingly not a fan of the legendary cinematic franchise 'Star Wars' and recently took an oath never to waste his time watching the series.

The controversial influencer recently took to Twitter to insist that he didn't care about missing out on the epic space saga as he was busy being a multi-millionaire, as opposed to the tech-billionaire who bid his followers a happy 'Star Wars Day' just hours before Tate's disparaging tweet.

Andrew Tate tweeted an image of himself with a Buggati and claimed 'Star Wars' fans were missing out on the multi-millionaire life. He wrote:

"Never seen Star Wars. None of them. Never will... “Omg you’re missing out” Maybe. You’re missing out on being a multi-millionaire. Keep your movie."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Never seen Star Wars. None of them. Never will. "Omg you're missing out"Maybe. You're missing out on being a multi-millionaire. Keep your movie.

The disgraced influencer followed up with another confusing tweet, somehow conflating fans of the cinematic franchise with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Star Wars is the ultimate Matrix minded garbage.Find somebody who likes Star Wars, ask if they have the vax and watch them reply"WHAT DOES THAT HAVE TO DO WITH ANYTHING OMG!? ARE YOU A VAX DENIER? OMGOMG THE DEATH STAR OMG COVID OMG"

Ironically, Musk took to the platform he owns to commemorate Star Wars Day by wishing fellow fans with the traditional "May the 4th be with you" phrase, which is a play on the original quote from 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977), "May the force be with you."

For context, May 4 is considered Stars Wars Day due to "May 4th" sounding like "May The Force." Musk tweeted his annual father-son picture with the caption:

"May the 4th be with you"

Elon Musk @elonmusk May the 4th be with you

Fans react to Andrew Tate dissing Star Wars on May the 4th

While Andrew Tate is widely known for his contrarian takes on various topics, it seems many of his loyal fans weren't pleased with 'Top G' calling their beloved film series "matrix-minded garbage."

Fans and Twitter users flocked to the comments section under 'Top G's' tweet and made their feelings known.

One fan urged Andrew Tate to try 'Star Wars':

"Star Wars is a fantasy set in the past about a group of rebels who overthrow an extremist establishment. You should probably watch it."

Dr. Peachy 🤌 @PeachyMorse @Cobratate Star Wars is a fantasy set in the past about a group of rebels who overthrow an extremist establishment. You should probably watch it.

Another fan wrote:

"I need to stay relevant, so I hate these movies I've never seen before... also look at my money and love me".

Evol-Eht-Elpoep @SalSanc36584891 @Cobratate "I need to stay relevant, so I hate these movies I've never seen before... also look at my money and love me".

One user pointed out:

"Tate makes a lot of false binary statements."

Another user refuted Tate, saying:

"Nah bro I’m unvax and Star Wars & Harry Potter are fire."

Cam @CamHamm8 @Cobratate Nah bro I'm unvax and Star Wars & Harry Potter are fire.

Another fan wrote:

"I find it hard to believe that there’s a correlation between watching Star Wars and not being a millionaire, but maybe I’m just brainwashed."

haxdoggy @haxdoggy @Cobratate I find it hard to believe that there's a correlation between watching Star Wars and not being a millionaire, but maybe I'm just brainwashed

One user sarcastically wrote:

"If you want to make it, get rid of your TV."

Bitcoin Edge @EdgeBitcoin @Cobratate if you want to make it, get rid of your TV

