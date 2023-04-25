Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has no shortage of conspiracy theories. He advocates for men's rights and proudly calls himself a misogynist. His foremost theory on the existence of an elusive power called 'The Matrix' attributes the workings of the world to a body of powerful and unseen individuals.

Tate was recently released from prison in Romania to be placed under house arrest on human trafficking charges. In a recent tweet, he called to attention the things he preaches and the consequences he faced for his views.

He wrote:

"Because I tell young men to question everything, work hard, go to the gym, get as rich as possible, never quit, respect themselves and that all the pain will be worth it in the end. I am banned from being discussed in schools around the world... I am banned from almost all social media. I am banned from having a bank account. I am banned from Airbnb, Uber, Discord, Spotify. Im banned from basically any app on the appstore. I was put in Jail. In a hole. To rot."

He then took aim at the transgender community.

"But if I cut my dick off and wore a dress and told men to do the same, I wouldn't be seen as poisonous to the minds of the youth. I would be PROMOTED and EMBRACED. Its very clear that the people who are against me are afraid that I am teaching men to be GOOD men. Theyre afraid of me being so influential because they dont want me to HELP men be GOOD. The logical extension is that my enemies are simply evil. It is good vs evil. It is God against Satan. It is the battle for humanity."

Check out Andrew Tate's lengthy tweet below:

Andrew Tate shows support to fired Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson

Andrew Tate showed his support for Tucker Carlson, who was recently replaced in his role as a primetime host on Fox News.

The far-right news anchor had cultivated an audience through his views and was one of the more prominent faces on Fox News' network. The media company offered no reason or explanation in their sudden announcement, which thanked Carlson for his service and bid adieu.

Andrew Tate tweeted about Carlson and blamed the 'Matrix' for it. He wrote:

"The Matrix fires an irreplaceable, brave enough to tell the truth, from the good side. To cover its tracks, It fires a super replaceable mouthpeace from the bad side. "Theres no agenda" First mans information is never replaced. Second mans "information" continues as normal."

