Andrew Tate gives cryptic reaction to controversial FOX News exit of Tucker Carlson

Social media influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate reacted to the abrupt exit of Tucker Carlson from the Fox News network.

Carlson has been a part of Fox News since 2009 as a contributor. He began hosting his own show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, in 2016 and the premiere episode was the most-watched telecast on the network for that year with 3.7 million views. The primetime show host was well-known for his far-right stance with his latest and last episode airing just days before his dismissal.

Fox News' statement did not provide a reason for Carlson's termination, allowing for heavy speculation in the media.

Andrew Tate, who also propagates far-right views along with his conspiracy theory on the existence of an all-powerful Matrix that is out to get him, immediately attributed Carlson's dismissal to a higher system.

He tweeted:

"Matrix Attack. @TuckerCarlson"

He then wrote a lengthy ode in praise of Tucker Carlson and blamed the 'Matrix' for trying to suppress the truth by removing the fiery host. Interestingly, it is suggested that Fox News' billionaire owner and media propreitor, Rupert Murdoch, himself made the decision to dismiss Tucker Carlson from his role.

Tate wrote:

"The Matrix fires an irreplaceable, brave enough to tell the truth, from the good side. To cover its tracks, It fires a super replaceable mouthpeace from the bad side. "Theres no agenda" First mans information is never replaced. Second mans "information" continues as normal."

Check out his tweet below:

Andrew Tate defends Ryan Garcia from criticism after his first career loss

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis faced off in the biggest fight of their professional careers after months of building up their blockbuster meeting.

A great showing from both fighters lived up to the fight's hype but Davis got the better of the unbeaten Garcia with a punch to the liver in the seventh round. 'KingRy' could not recover from the punch as he slouched in pain and refused to stand before the end of the count.

After Davis handed Garcia his first career loss, Andrew Tate defended the young boxer and called out anyone criticizing him.

He tweeted:

"Any twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked. Unless youve been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD. Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit. The worst types of people."

Check out his tweet below:

