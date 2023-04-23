Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had their long-awaited clash inside the squared circle this past Saturday. As many had predicted, 'Tank' emerged victorious against 'The Flash' after showcasing his edge in experience en route to a slick body shot knockout. While 'Tank' did most of the work, he also credited Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The all-time boxing great has been instrumental in Gervonta Davis' success in the sport. Mayweather acted as a mentor and coach to the reigning WBA lightweight champion during Davis' time under Mayweather Promotions. After defeating Garcia, Davis claimed that Mayweather's advice was key to his win.

At the post-fight press conference, 'Tank' was asked by a journalist what Mayweather's advice was prior to the bout. According to Davis, his mentor simply told him to stay calm, which he listened to given that Mayweather has been in Davis' shoes before, having fought on the grandest of stages in boxing.

"He was telling me to just stay calm. I always like to listen to Floyd when it comes to big stages like this cause he's the only one that's been in my shoes and been, like, in these types of fights, you know what I mean? So I always try to stay close to Floyd when it comes to stuff like this happens, just to keep me humble and you know, like, have me on the right track, you know what I mean?"

Despite the professional connection with Floyd Mayweather, 'Tank' severed all business ties with the boxing legend after his win against Rolando Romero in May 2022. There were rumored tensions between the pair, but Gervonta Davis simply characterized his decision as a test run to see what he can do on his own.

How UFC fighters reacted to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

The biggest fight of the weekend was the matchup between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. It was a clash between two undefeated boxers battling for supremacy in the sport. One-time UFC interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum predicted a KO win for 'Tank', which came to fruition.

| Conor McGregor shows support to Ryan Garcia following his defeat to Gervonta Davis last night.🤝 🚨| Conor McGregor shows support to Ryan Garcia following his defeat to Gervonta Davis last night.🤝 https://t.co/UFTYOcbuIK

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson sympathized with Ryan Garcia's claims that he felt somewhat weak due to rehydration issues prior to the bout. The 185'er claimed to have similar experiences with his own fights inside the octagon. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor also lent his support to 'The Flash'.

In a backstage appearance, 'The Notorious' commended the 24-year old pugilist's efforts and claimed to want to see the matchup again in the future.

