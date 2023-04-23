UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has found an unlikely kindred spirit in Ryan Garcia given his Twitter comments in the wake of 'The Flash's' loss. The 24-year-old pugilist faced reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis this past Saturday. The bout, however, didn't end as Garcia had hoped.

The previously undefeated fighter suffered his first-ever career loss. After his crushing defeat, he claimed to have felt weak without his legs under him walking into the ring. Derek Brunson, a staple of the UFC's 185-pound division, has claimed that he has suffered from similar experiences throughout his career.

"It is what it is. I signed the contract and that's that." Ryan Garcia admits he felt "weak" against Gervonta Davis, but isn't using the catchweight and rehydration clause as an excuse.

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Flash' was asked by a reporter about the rehydration clause that limited him to rehydrating up to 146 pounds after a weight cut to 136 pounds. He questioned Garcia if the clause sapped him of any power or energy during the fight.

Derek Brunson took to Twitter to retweet a snippet from the press conference, claiming that what Ryan Garcia experienced has been the story of his entire career in the UFC. Brunson is notorious for tiring himself out by a significant degree after the first round, sapping him of all energy and power.

While Garcia confessed to not feeling the greatest, he refused to outright blame the rehydration clause, citing that he signed the contract:

"From an honest perception of it, I didn't feel too good. I mean, I felt a little weak, you know, going into the ring. My legs didn't feel too much under me, but once the fight got going, you know, it kind of all came together, so I can't really pin that too much, you know what I mean? It is what it is. I signed the contract and that's that."

Derek Brunson's losing streak in the UFC

At one point in time, Derek Brunson seemed primed for a run at the UFC middleweight title. In late 2021, he was on a five-fight win streak, which included a dominant win over former welterweight title challenger Darren Till. Unfortunately, the American's unbeaten run came to a brutal halt.

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC285 was incredible

He faced Jared Cannonier in a title-eliminator at UFC 271. Despite dominating the initial proceedings of the bout with his wrestling, Brunson eventually tired so significantly that he was unable to defend himself intelligently. He subsequently suffered a KO at Cannonier's hands right before his corner threw in the towel.

His subsequent bout against Dricus du Plessis ended similarly, with the South African surviving his foe's initial onslaught to score a second-round stoppage after Brunson's corner threw in the towel.

