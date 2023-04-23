Andrew Tate posted a fake screenshot of a phone notification from the government to alert his followers of “The Matrix.”

Tate is an advocate for theories surrounding the government controlling the general public. The kickboxer-turned-social media personality believes people shouldn’t always trust the government, leading to a recent Twitter post showing an edited phone screenshot. In the picture, there is an alert that says:

“This is a test of our Propaganda Acceleration Program. A new government service which will tell you what to be afraid of. Please follow all instructions in the alert to keep yourself and our agendas safe. Visit bullsh*t.uk/alerts for more information. Be afraid. And do exactly as you’re told.”

Tate captioned the Twitter post:

“Very useful. Wish it was blasting me about Covid a few years ago. To keep me safe #EmergencyAlerts”

Tate’s beliefs about government control are a big reason for his massive fanbase. Despite consistent controversy and backlash, the former kickboxer continues to gain millions of social media followers, making him one of the most talked about public figures in the world.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Wish it was blasting me about Covid a few years ago.



To keep me safe



#EmergencyAlerts Very useful.Wish it was blasting me about Covid a few years ago.To keep me safe Very useful. Wish it was blasting me about Covid a few years ago. To keep me safe #EmergencyAlerts https://t.co/XTE4gCu6mL

Andrew Tate says he will block anyone on Twitter that insults Ryan Garcia

On April 22, Gervonta Davis scored a seventh-round TKO against Ryan Garcia in one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. Davis landed a crippling body shot, leading to a delayed reaction from Garcia before he dropped and couldn’t get back up. Some fans questioned why ‘King Ry’ couldn’t recover from the exchange, which made Andrew Tate angry.

‘Top G’ went on Twitter and had this to say about Garcia:

“Any twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked. Unless you've been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD. Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit. The worst types of people.”

On March 31, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were released from prison, allowing them to watch Davis vs. Garcia. The social media personalities are accused of human trafficking, rape, and organizing a crime group. Although they were released, the Tate brothers remain on house arrest until the end of April.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Any twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked.



Unless youve been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD.



Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit.



The worst types of people. Any twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked. Unless youve been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD. Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit.The worst types of people.

Poll : 0 votes