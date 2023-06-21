Andrew Tate DNG: The term often used by 'Cobra' explained

Andrew Tate has used the acronym "DNG" as a taunt online for many months now, and the speculation surrounding the term's meaning has finally been cleared up.

'Cobra' took to Twitter to define the phrase to the world, and stated that the acronym stood for Dork. Nerd. Geek. However, given Tate's consistent battle with the mainstream media that he believes is part of 'The Matrix', he also offered several other interpretations of the acronym.

Andrew Tate said this:

"Dictionary term DNG"

"Definitions from Top G Languages. DNG: noun - 1. Disgraced News Gatherer. 2. Deluded Narrative Generator. 3. Discredited News Guardian. Dork. Nerd. Geek."

See the tweet below:

'Cpbra' and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in December 2022 following allegations of their involvement in human trafficking, organized crime and sexual assault. The duo were housed in jail until March 2023, and following their release, they have been under strict house arrest.

The brothers were initially jailed without a charge being brought against them, but yesterday (June 20) that changed. The pair were charged with human trafficking and rape, but are yet to be arrested.

Andrew Tate likens himself to Cristiano Ronaldo and Johnny Depp following recent charges

Andrew Tate has been charged with a crime following months of allegations about his involvement in human trafficking and other illegal activities alongside his brother, Tristan.

'Cobra' believes that he is being attacked by the mainstream establishment, who are attempting to silence him due to his apparently-growing influence among the younger generation.

Following reports of Andrew Tate and his brother being charged with committing sexual assault, 'Cobra' took to Twitter to compare his situation to those who were falsely accused of sexual assault. Namely, Cristiano Ronaldo and Johnny Depp.

'Cobra' attempted to point out the damage that can occur to one's reputation, and he implored his fellow men to understand the gravity of his situation. Tate believes that he is being tarnished and discredited by the mainstream media with false charges.

He took to Twitter and said this:

"Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

Watch the video below:

