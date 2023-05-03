Andrew Tate extends his support to Deontay Wilder in light of Los Angeles firearm offense arrest

Deontay Wilder has found himself in the news for the wrong reasons in recent days, but he seems to have found an unlikely ally in the form of influencer Andrew Tate.

The former heavyweight boxing champion was arrested earlier this week in Los Angeles and has since been charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

According to reports, police pulled ‘The Bronze Bomber’ over for an obstructed licence plate, and after smelling marijuana in his automobile, decided to search it. They then discovered a pistol, leading to Wilder’s arrest.

After being bailed for $35,000, Wilder quickly took to Twitter to give a brief explanation of the situation.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.”

Now, Andrew Tate has replied to that Tweet to defend Wilder’s actions in a simple statement that suggested he supports the carrying of concealed firearms for protection.

“Better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6 my G.”

Tate, of course, has his own legal troubles to deal with right now. ‘Top G’ remains under house arrest in his adopted country of Romania and is still waiting for a trial date on charges including rape and human trafficking.

Recently, Romanian courts extended his house arrest for another 30 days, meaning he’ll be unable to leave his home before May 29.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist The Tate brothers remain under house arrest until the end of May.



Why might Andrew Tate support Deontay Wilder?

Andrew Tate seems to be an unlikely supporter of Deontay Wilder as the former heavyweight boxing champion faces charges for possessing a concealed weapon.

However, ‘Top G’ is known to be a fan of firearms, which may explain his attitude towards the boxer.

Earlier this year, it was revealed by a close friend of Tate and his brother Tristan that the influencers shot over 8000 rounds of ammunition during a three-day firearms training session in Ukraine.

‘Sartorial Shooter’ claimed the following:

“I had put aside 2000 rounds for the three days of training, and we went through 8000 rounds of shooting in those three days...(Andrew and Tristan Tate) were as sharp at hour one on the range as hour twelve. So we just kept on putting down those rounds.”

Watch the interview with Sartorial Shooter below.

