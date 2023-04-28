Andrew Tate gives one-letter reaction to Tucker Carlson breaking silence following controversial FOX exit

Andrew Tate recently reacted to Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox. Carlson and Fox agreed to part ways earlier this week, although further details remain obscure.

The controversial TV host's exit comes days after parent company Fox Corp agreed to pay $787.5m (£631m) to Dominion Voting Systems to avoid a defamation lawsuit. The legal feud between FOX and Dominion Voting Systems previously led to the publication of Carlson's private views, where he even admitted to "passionately" hating former president Donald Trump.

Tucker Carlson recently broke his silence, going off on the current political scenario in the U.S. without directly addressing his Fox exit. Carlson said in a Twitter video:

"Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it... Suddenly the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization, but it's not permanent...Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some.”

Tate, who previously labeled Carlson's exit a 'Matrix attack', has yet again come out in support of the TV show host. 'Top G' called Tucker Carlson 'G' which stands for 'Gangster' in pop culture.

When Tucker Carlson publicly supported Andrew Tate

Tucker Carlson did an interview with polarizing internet sensation Andrew Tate back in August 2022. Clips of the interview went viral after 'Top G' was arrested in Romania along with his brother Tristan in December 2022.

The former Fox TV host has since publicly come out in support of Tate, labeling his detention a 'conspiracy'. According to Carlson, 'Top G' is "really smart" and "not a malicious spirit." The conservative media personality said on the Full Send Podcast:

"I will say it, I’m just being honest, that there’s some that I miss about Andrew Tate, but the spirit that animates Andrew Tate is very clear and very obvious and it’s not a malicious spirit at all."

He added:

"Tate’s core message is respect yourself. Act like you’re worth something. Achieve something. Do something. Get the f*** off the couch. Put down the porn. Like go do something with your life."

Catch Tucker Carlson's comments below:

