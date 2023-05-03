Andrew Tate sent a warning to the mainstream media amid a self-congratulatory rant on Twitter yesterday. 'Cobra' celebrated the apparent downfall of the former media empire, Vice Media, on Twitter, who once released a hit piece on Tate called The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate.

According to reports, Vice Media has filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a buyer for the company earlier this year. Tate took to Twitter following the 'Post Vice destruction' to send a message to the mainstream media, and said this:

"...Terrified, dozens of journos are emailing me trying to be my friend. Saying they actually agree with what I say. That I'm "misunderstood". They're promising to stop lying about me and tell the truth if I don't destroy them but allow them their clicks. They will even mention my charitable acts for the first time EVER.It’ss a shame they had no intention of telling the truth about my character before. Clowns. The MSM NEEDS ME for views. I dont need them. I own the internet, Im forever trending, Im the most popular and topical man on the planet. I have broken the Matrix."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



They need to do articles on me, or they dont get any views at all, but what if I do to them what I did to Matt?



What if I have a new dastardly plan. What if I have endless plans. What if im a feared… Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that im "dangerous"



They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers.



Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that im "dangerous"

They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers.

Im going to save the world. 25,000,000 usd will be donated this year.

Andrew Tate also threatened to release a "hit-piece" of his own on Vice as a revenge ploy, and said this on Twitter:

"Vice did a hit piece on me... So I did a piece back showing just how desperate these scum are. Welcome to D.N.G, a TATE DOCUMENTARY"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



So I did a piece back showing just how desperate these scum are.



Welcome to D.N.G, a TATE DOCUMENTARY.

rumble.com/v2loa9m-the-co… twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… Andrew Tate @Cobratate Not many people know, that I actually did my own documentary on Vice.



Everybody knows about the hitpiece they did on me...



But what about the piece i did on them?



Theres a second documentary.



Vice x Tate Part 2.



Vice did a hit piece on me...So I did a piece back showing just how desperate these scum are.Welcome to D.N.G, a TATE DOCUMENTARY.

Andrew Tate and his brother will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in December 2022 amid allegations of their involvement in organized crime and human trafficking. The pair were released from jail in April, but were sentenced to 30 days under house arrest following their release.

The pair have now been sentenced to another 30 days under house arrest, according to reports.

@Morpheusresist posted the following on Twitter:

"The Tate brothers will remain under house arrest until the end of May. The decision is final."

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist The Tate brothers remain under house arrest until the end of May.



The Tate brothers remain under house arrest until the end of May.

The decision is final.

The Tates haven't been charged with a crime as of now, but investigations are still ongoing, and the pair could certainly be arrested once again based on their previous treatment.

'Cobra' would no doubt prefer to remain under house arrest than to be confined in a cell again.

