The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate, a 45-minute documentary produced by Vice Media, is infamous for its behind-the-scenes look at the Tate empire, which was allegedly established on the foundation of an excess of highly violent and misogynistic views.

The Vice Media Group documentary about Andrew Tate was eventually sold to the BBC by Vice Distribution. The documentary, which took years to make, provides victims of the former kickboxer's alleged abuse a voice and a platform to speak. Viewers were also given an exclusive look inside Tate's Romanian compound.

The New York Times reported that Vice Media, which was previously recognized as the voice of young cosmopolitan trendsetters, will file for bankruptcy, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the company's financial predicament. Last week, the television network and online video service laid off employees and canceled its flagship program, Vice News Tonight.

In the midst of all of this, Andrew Tate alleges that Vice Media messed with the wrong person and is now paying the price. Tate took to Twitter, writing:

"Vice fu**ed with me and lost. Now, to bankrupt the rest of the ops. #TopG."

Andrew Tate also stated that he has been working on a revenge documentary, which he plans to release soon:

"Not many people know that I actually did my own documentary on Vice. Everybody knows about the hitpiece they did on me... But what about the piece I did on them? There's a second documentary. Vice x Tate Part 2. I was saving it... but 20,000 RTS [retweets] and I'll release it today."

Vice bankruptcy: A deep look into Vice Media's documentary 'The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate'

Andrew Tate's public position on the treatment of women has become fundamental to his public persona and company, and in the documentary, Vice reporter Matt Shea gets an inside peek at Tate's "War Room" and questions him on these stances.

The Tate brothers were jailed in Romania for allegedly recruiting and manipulating vulnerable women to perform pornographic activities. The documentary also digs into the "loverboy method" that Tate marketed to hundreds of young men. The documentary asserts it to be the first public forum where survivors may discuss their interactions with Tate and the British legal system.

The documentary can be seen via the BBC streaming service iPlayer and made its debut on BBC Three on February 21, 2023. The show also delves into Tate's business model, sifts through his toxic bile, and zeroes in on some on his alleged brainwashing tactics.

