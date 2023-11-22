Andrew Tate labels Jordan Peterson a "hypocrite" for turning towards Anti-depressants

In his interview with Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate slammed Jordan Peterson for certain actions that the older Tate brother perceives as "hypocritical."

The two certainly have history. Previously, Peterson responded to a tweet outlining the allegations that were brought against the Tate brothers, alleging that they were involved in human trafficking and r*pe.

Peterson said that those involved in such acts are "the lowest form of human life possible." While he didn't outright say that Tate was guilty, his direct reply to a tweet outlining allegations against Tate is cause for speculation.

In his interview with Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate was asked about his thoughts on Jordan Peterson, to which he said:

"I have nothing against Jordan, I don't dislike him, I do find it, I must be honest, a bit disingenuous and a bit hypocritical that he speaks mental strength and then ends up addicted to anti-depressants. I don't think he should take anti-depressants ever. I've been through worse than he has been through, and I never took a single drug."

He went on to add that he was "appalled" by Peterson's tweet on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and added that it was a "disgusting thing to do" on Peterson's part.

Check out the interview between Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan here (28:45 for his comments):

Andrew Tate brands Ben Shapiro a "warmonger" in same interview

Another important personality that Piers Morgan brought up was Ben Shapiro, someone with whom Andrew Tate has had a number of interactions. When asked about his thoughts on Shapiro, Tate said:

"So, Ben's a warmonger. He's been wrong on basically every single issue you can name. With the vaccine, and every other war. Ben is always calling for other people's young men to go and die in some war. He seems to love it. It may be a short man syndrome. He's always standing behind his desk calling about how important it is that big strong men like me go and die. When Hamas and Israel in the early stages were having peace talks, he tweeted, no, f**k them, kill them all."

Shapiro previously expressed an anti-Hamas sentiment following the attack on Israel, which prompted the Tates to join the discussion.