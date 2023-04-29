Andrew Tate offers one-word reaction to fan's insane 'Top G'-themed room

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most talked-about men on the planet in recent months, and not always for the right reasons.

‘Top G’ has been accused of promoting misogyny, homophobia and violence, and last December saw him embroiled in legal problems. He was arrested in his adopted country of Romania on various charges, including rape and human trafficking.

Right now, Andrew Tate remains under house arrest, with a date for his trial still undecided. However, ‘Top G’ has remained active on Twitter, and despite the charges hanging over him, he still has plenty of fans around the world following him.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate 30 more days on house arrest.



30 more days suppressed.



No EMs.



I havnt been free for a single day this year.



The battle rages against Shaitan. 30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I havnt been free for a single day this year.The battle rages against Shaitan. https://t.co/4dALlZvz6A

Evidently, one such fan is Twitter user @NoContextHumans. The user recently posted a video to the social media site that shows them redecorating a room that supposedly belongs to their girlfriend, filling it with memorabilia showing ‘Top G’.

The video even has a running commentary attached to it.

“My girlfriend hate Andrew Tate. So I’m redecorating her bedroom. First I put 200 pictures of him on the wall. Then I put on the new bed sheets, and the pillow cases. Time to put down the rug. Wow! Welcome home Andrew. After 4 hours it was finally finished. I think she might break up with me. I sold my car to make this video! Stay tuned for her reaction.”

The social media influencer posted a one-letter response to his fan, making reference to his own nickname.

“G”

For those unaware, Tate’s nickname ‘Top G’ is an abbreviated version of ‘Top Gangster’, suggesting the former kickboxer was impressed with the redecorating efforts in the video.

What did Henry Cejudo say about Andrew Tate’s kickboxing record?

Prior to his rise to fame as a social media influencer, Andrew Tate was a well-known kickboxer, winning world titles in two weight divisions and having over 80 fights under his belt.

While ‘Top G’ reportedly boasts a record of 76-9 in the ring, it wasn’t enough to impress former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

‘Triple C’ took to YouTube in a recent video to hit out at Tate for fighting “scrubs”, suggesting that he’d padded his record by fighting inexperienced and less talented opponents.

Tate’s last kickboxing match came back in December 2020 that saw him beat opponent Cosmin Lingurar via second-round TKO. Cejudo, meanwhile, is set to fight Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title next weekend.

