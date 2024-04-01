Andrew Tate pinpoints one thing men "have in common" with transgender people

Andrew Tate believes there's one thing that men have in common with transgender people.

The man known as 'Top G' by his fans has cultivated a fanbase through his online content. While some might know Tate from his years in fighting, post-retirement, he's risen through success on social media.

The influencer regularly takes to social media, typically X, to give his opinions on politics and society. Earlier today, Tate did exactly that and discussed transgender people. The retired fighter has often made it known that he's on the right of the political spectrum and stated that masculinity is under attack.

With that in mind, Andrew Tate's post today comes as no surprise. Taking to X, the retired kickboxer said that the only thing that transgender people have in common with men is that they aren't heard or valued. Tate questioned why men like him weren't being recognized.

He wrote:

"Trans people don't feel heard or valued? Seems you do have one thing in common with real men. Nobody cares about men's feelings. We're expected to perform endlessly, build the world the women who hate us enjoy, and protect the entirety of society. Where's our recognition?"

Andrew Tate's post about transgender people followed a statement by US President Joe Biden

Andrew Tate's post about trans people being seen came after a recent proclamation from US President Joe Biden.

Last week, the politician declared that March 31 will be recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility. Biden had done so in each year of his presidency, but this year drew a lot of opposition from individuals online.

The reason being that March 31 this year was Easter Sunday. The Christian holiday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and falls on a different day every year. Given the amount of outrage over trans issues over the last few years, there was a lot of divisiveness after Biden's announcement.

Opposition came from the likes of Ryan Garcia and Andrew Tate. Since the announcement last week, Tate hit out at the USA, writing yesterday on X:

"I often say that there is no such thing as a "Christian" nation. Only Islamic nations. The government of the largest "Christian nation" in the world, the USA, has declared Easter Sunday a day for transsexuals. The government has made zero mention of Jesus Christ."

