“99% of those up here are compromised” - Andrew Tate cries foul after facing investigation by multiple agencies over alleged “YouTube videos”

Andrew Tate is unhappy with the several investigations surrounding him.

'TopG' has had a rough last few years, having been arrested in late 2022 and was charged with r*pe and human trafficking, among other charges. He spent months in custody before being released the following spring.

As of now, he is still facing legal challenges in Romania and is expected to go to trial on those issues. To make matters worse, Tate was arrested again earlier this month on a U.K. warrant over allegations of sexual aggression from 2012 to 2015.

In the weeks since his most recent arrest, Andrew Tate has been steadfast in the idea that he's done nothing wrong. Earlier today, the kickboxer took to X to again comment on the investigations around him.

In a post, Tate stated that the biggest dirty laundry that he has is old YouTube videos that he's made, and nothing more. He also opined that compared to other famous individuals, he's entirely clean. He wrote:

"People have dirty laundry all over the timeline. I've been investigated by 3 federal agencies for 4 years. Dirty laundry? Old YouTube videos. Cleaner than the rest. Trust me. 99% of those up here are compromised. But not me. Make money raise my kids pray to God. Done."

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee takes aim at Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate believes his charges are politically motivated, but Kevin Lee provided some pushback on that.

As previously stated, the kickboxer has repeatedly posted about his ongoing investigations for a while. Tate has long claimed that his charges are politically motivated and that he's done nothing wrong.

However, UFC fighter Kevin Lee responded to a recent Andrew Tate post on X. There, the UFC welterweight wrote that what the kickboxer did wasn't legal.

He also questioned Tate not taking accountability for his actions and shifting blame to other people. Lee wrote:

"My brother it's not legal to coerce girls into making sexual content. When you were done fighting that's exactly what you set out to do... I always hear you talk about accountability, but I've never heard you take any. Saying 'At least I didn't sell drugs or kill anyone' isn't accountability we aren't giving you a cookie."

