Andrew Tate breaks social media silence with three-word tweet after release in UK arrest warrant case

Andrew Tate has released a statement just hours after his recent arrest.

The man known to many online fans as 'Top G' has had a lot of legal issues lately. Tate was famously arrested in late 2022 on charges of human trafficking in his adopted home of Romania. After months of being held in jail without bail, he was eventually released in late March.

Since his release last spring, the kickboxer has largely been out of legal trouble. Well, that was until earlier today, March 12. This morning, Tate was arrested in Romania, relating to a UK warrant. The kickboxer was arrested in connection with sexually aggressive acts between 2012 and 2015.

However, Tate's arrest wasn't much like his first. Just a few short hours after being taken in for the warrant, he was released. Not long after being released from police custody, the controversial influencer took to X (formerly Twitter).

On X, Tate posted an image of himself being arrested, winking to the camera. Along with the caption, saying:

"Hard to kill."

Given his multiple arrests without facing serving prison time, it's hard to disagree with him.

Check out Andrew Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate and Tristian Tate appear in first interview since arrest

Not long after Andrew Tate was released, he appeared in an interview alongside his brother.

With the kickboxer's arrest, he will likely now face a trial in the UK, as well as Romania. Due to extradition laws in both countries, Tate will have to face trial in his adopted home before heading to England.

In a recent interview taken after his release from police custody, Tate discussed the situation. There, the former fighter stated that the arrest was politically motivated, as was his previous one.

However, he also praised Romanian courts and added that he expected to be found not guilty soon. Tate alleges that the incoming verdict in their human trafficking trial in Romania led to his arrest warrant in England.

In the video taken after his release from police custody, Andrew Tate stated:

"I don't think many of you in the media realized how innocent we were in the beginning of this... We are actually innocent, and we're very interested in completing the Romanian judicial process... The UK, as they've seen that we're going to be innocent in Romania, have tried to weaponize Romanian courts to put as back in jail."

Check out his comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet