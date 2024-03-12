“Be careful who you trust” - Fans react to Adin Ross’ stream leak which allegedly triggered Andrew Tate’s arrest on UK warrant

Many fans aren't happy with Adin Ross, reportedly leading to Andrew Tate's arrest.

The man known to many online fans as the 'Top G' has again run into legal issues. Tate, along with his brother Tristian, was infamously arrested in December 2022 on human trafficking charges. They were later released after months of sitting in jail in Romania.

However, the two have been walking free for a while now. Tate has been back to his normal online behavior, but he's now once again back in legal trouble. This morning, the kickboxer was arrested again in Romania on allegations of sexual aggression between 2012 and 2015.

Expand Tweet

The arrest was reportedly made, partially thanks to Ross. Several social media users have alleged that the livestreamer revealed Andrew was planning on leaving Romania soon. Thus accelerating the need for authorities to locate and arrest him.

While Ross's involvement was purely accidental, many online aren't pleased given his relationship with Tate. On X, several fans reacted to the news of the kickboxer's arrest, with one writing:

"Be careful who you trust"

However, other fans couldn't help but laugh at the surrealness of the situation itself. While some were upset at Ross, others questioned why Tate would even inform the streamer of his plans.

Check out the fan response below:

[All comments from @schizarella comment section on X]

See the moment on Adin Ross' stream that led to Andrew Tate's arrest

It was just a small comment by Adin Ross that led to more legal trouble for Andrew Tate.

The kickboxer will now likely stand trial in England as well as Romania. Tate's recent arrest was connected to accusations a decade ago in his home country. They will likely be extradited to the U.K. after their upcoming trial in Romania.

According to a lawyer representing the accusers, Matthew Jury, they received information that Andrew was planning on leaving the country. It was later confirmed that Ross was the source of the leak.

However, it wasn't intentional. During a recent live stream on Kick, Ross was discussing upcoming plans to make content with Tate. There, he let it slip, stating:

"Andrew hit me up, and said 'Hey, I'm probably going to leave Romania soon and never coming back. If you want to come over and do a long week of streams and content, it will be big'... Yeah, it's like that."

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet