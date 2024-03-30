“Christianity is not oppressed in America” - Fans react as Ryan Garcia continues social media attacks against nameless entities

Ryan Garcia feels that Christians are oppressed in America.

'KingRy' has made a series of increasingly erratic, and odd posts on social media for the last few weeks. Garcia has claimed to know who killed Tupac Shakur, had proof of Aliens, threatened to kill Devin Haney, and more.

Now, Garcia's latest social media post is dividing a lot of fan opinion. In a lengthy post on X, the former interim lightweight champion stated that Christians are being oppressed. Given Garcia's long history of promoting Jesus Christ and his religion, his comments don't come as a huge surprise.

Taking to X, the professional boxer wrote:

"They fool you, they won't fool me. I question everything. Remember everything is strategy this is chess. This is an attack on God in America. A true slap in the face, you think it's a coincidence nah there is none and they probably just drinking a cocktail and laughing off."

Garcia concluded:

"I'm called to be a Lion and that's exactly what I am!!! You will hear me roar and stand up for the oppressed every time!!!!"

Some fans, naturally sided with Garcia. However, many pushed back on his comments, with one writing:

"Christianity is not oppressed in America my dude. It literally controls all of our institutions."

What is Ryan Garcia's post referring to?

Ryan Garcia's post about Christianity being under attack is due to a recent proclamation from US President Joe Biden.

Recently, the 46th President of the United States proclaimed that March 31 would be known as the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Naturally, there was a lot of anger about the announcement.

That's largely because Easter Sunday will fall on March 31 this year. The Christian holiday generally falls on a different day every year and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

However, it's worth noting that Joe Biden's proclamation is largely just ceremonial. The annual event celebrating Transgender awareness has been ongoing since 2009 and falls on March 31 every year. Biden also proclaimed about the ceremonial holiday in other years of his Presidency.

Still, that didn't stop Garcia from ripping the decision. His previous post was made in response to the decision, and he added in another post:

"Easter Sunday is what now??? Much disrespect to Christians in the US any other day can be transgender day of visibility???? I can't believe this? JESUS CHRIST say it USA"

